3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.
ANI, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:08 AM IST

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 06:48:31 IST, Latitude: 29.44 and Longitude: 74.40, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 100 km SSW of Bathinda, Punjab," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, according to the NCS.

