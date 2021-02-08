3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda
A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 08-02-2021, 06:48:31 IST, Latitude: 29.44 and Longitude: 74.40, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 100 km SSW of Bathinda, Punjab," NCS tweeted.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, according to the NCS.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown led to higher depression rate: PGIMER study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University offices to function with 100% staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka jam brings traffic to a halt on highways around Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiplexes still not finding patrons in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical hearings set to resume at Punjab and Haryana HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters duping people on pretext of Covid vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers offer food, water to stranded commuters on Rohtak-Delhi highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drunk, ex-soldier kills daughter in fit of rage in Himachal’s Una
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox