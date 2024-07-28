3.50 Lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from locked house in BRS Nagar

A wholesale chemist lost ₹3.50 lakh in cash along with gold jewelry to the burglars, who targeted the house in his absence. Following his complaint the Sarabha Nagar Police lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars. A wholesale chemist lost ₹ 3.50 lakh in cash along with gold jewelry to the burglars, who targeted the house in his absence. (HT File)

The complainant, Charanjit Singh, 68, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar stated that his children live in Australia, and he often visits them. On May 26, he went abroad after locking his house. He returned on July 26 and was shocked to see the house ransacked.

He added that the burglars had stolen ₹3.50 Lakh in cash and 100 gm gold jewelry after breaking open an almirah.

ASI Jagjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that CCTVs were installed at the victim’s house, however, that were not functional. A case has been registered by the police for house trespassing and theft against an unidentified accused.