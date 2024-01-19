35th National Road Safety Month: Drivers, mechanics attend road safety session

As part of the 35th National Road Safety Month 2024 from January 15 to February 14, the road safety awareness cell of Chandigarh Traffic Police, in collaboration with deputy commandant M Elangoven, conducted a road safety awareness session at Transport Battalion, ITBP, Bahlana, on Thursday. Road safety awareness cell of Chandigarh Traffic Police conducting a road safety awareness session at Transport Battalion, ITBP, Behlana, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A total of 145 drivers, mechanics and three officers attended the session. An awareness session for food aggregators was also conducted at Children Traffic Park, Sector 23. It was attended by 28 food aggregators and one fleet coach from Zomato.

During the session, awareness about the provisions of Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation 2017, Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 and CMVR 1989 was given. Special emphasis was laid on wearing safety headgear (helmet), seat belts and helping the victims in a road crash.

The attendees were also made aware about various road safety issues, along with impact and importance of various other issues, for their own safety as well.

Panchkula: The 35th National Road Safety Week 2024 with the theme “Be a road safety hero” from January 11 to January 17 was observed by the Haryana rural roads development agency, a wing of Haryana public works department, at PWD Rest House in Panchkula.

The event entailed various seminars and aimed to bring together experts, professionals and stakeholders to discuss and exchange insights on road safety solutions.

The event included interactive sessions, workshops and Q&A panels, allowing attendees to actively participate and gain a deeper understanding of the subject. During the event, all delegates took a road safety oath wherein they all committed themselves to be always vigilant towards the road safety aspects.