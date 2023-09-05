Chandigarh: 35-year-old man attacked in Sector 38 West, 9 booked

After a 35-year-old man was brutally attacked by unidentified men at a petrol pump in Sector 38 West on Sunday evening following an old dispute, the police booked nine persons for attempt to murder and rioting. Bunty was stabbed in the stomach by one of the assailants while he also suffered injuries on one arm, back and thigh. (Getty image)

Police said the victim, Bunty of Dadumajra Colony, was attacked with a knife and sharp-edged weapons. He was rushed to PGIMER by the cops after being informed by the petrol pump staff. The victim is married and has three children.

Bunty was stabbed in the stomach by one of the assailants while he also suffered injuries on one arm, back and thigh. The victim’s brother, Vicky, said his family provides mares and horses at weddings.

“Bunty was going to untie the mares when the accused attacked him. In order to save himself, he ran towards the petrol pump where the accused, who were on bikes, nabbed him repeatedly stabbed him, and assaulted him with the aim to kill him. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Out of a total of nine accused, we know six. One of the assailants was earlier arrested in a murder case,” said Vicky.

A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 324, 341, 307 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Maloya police station.

