Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

35-year-old married woman ends life in Punjab’s Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:40 AM IST

“The deceased’s parents were informed. Their statements will be recorded after their arrival, following which further action will be taken,” shared investigating officer Jaswant Singh of Zirakpur police

A 35-year-old married woman died by suicide by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Zirakpur’s Badal Colony on Saturday.

According to the information provided by Zirakpur police, the woman went to her room on Saturday night and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.
According to the information provided by Zirakpur police, the woman went to her room on Saturday night and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

According to the information provided by the police, the woman went to her room on Saturday night and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

When she did not emerge from her room for a long time, her in-laws checked on her and were shocked to find her body hanging from the fan. They rushed her to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

After police were informed, the deceased’s body was taken into custody, said investigating officer Jaswant Singh, adding that no suicide note was found at the scene.

“The deceased’s parents were informed. Their statements will be recorded after their arrival, following which further action will be taken,” he shared.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 35-year-old married woman ends life in Punjab’s Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On