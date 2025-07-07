35-year-old married woman ends life in Punjab’s Zirakpur

A 35-year-old married woman died by suicide by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Zirakpur’s Badal Colony on Saturday. According to the information provided by Zirakpur police, the woman went to her room on Saturday night and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

According to the information provided by the police, the woman went to her room on Saturday night and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

When she did not emerge from her room for a long time, her in-laws checked on her and were shocked to find her body hanging from the fan. They rushed her to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

After police were informed, the deceased’s body was taken into custody, said investigating officer Jaswant Singh, adding that no suicide note was found at the scene.

“The deceased’s parents were informed. Their statements will be recorded after their arrival, following which further action will be taken,” he shared.