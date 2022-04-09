35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit his car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family.
The victim, Munish Kumar, hailed from Amritsar and worked as a senior merchandiser with Manan Textech Global (P) Ltd, Zirakpur, for a monthly salary of ₹33,000.
He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village.
Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital. Following the death of their sole breadwinner, Munish’s family had approached the tribunal against truck driver Kesar Singh, truck owner Ranjodh Singh and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.
In the tribunal, the truck driver and owner denied that any such accident took place. The insurer also denied the remaining version of the petition and prayed for its dismissal.
However, the tribunal, presided by justice Rajeev K Beri, allowed the claim petition and awarded ₹35,35,400 as compensation to Munish’s family, including his wife, a child and parents.
Out of the said amount, the child and parents will receive ₹5 lakh each, while the remaining amount will go to Munish’s widow, the tribunal said.
19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh
A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend's paying guest accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening. Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41.
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year. As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh's existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport. In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city's parking lots. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
