35-yr-old man shot dead in Jalandhar over land dispute
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:55 AM IST
JALANDHAR
A 35-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by a fellow villager over a land dispute in Mehatpur town of Jalandhar district on Friday.
Police have booked Pritpal Singh, a resident of Mohallan Saidan, for killing Gurwinder Singh of Mohalli Shadi Khan, after local resident staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.
Police said Gurwinder was ploughing his field on Friday morning when Pritpal fired four rounds, killing him on the spot.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Mehatpur police station.