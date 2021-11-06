35-yr-old man shot dead in Jalandhar over land dispute

JALANDHAR

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by a fellow villager over a land dispute in Mehatpur town of Jalandhar district on Friday.

Police have booked Pritpal Singh, a resident of Mohallan Saidan, for killing Gurwinder Singh of Mohalli Shadi Khan, after local resident staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.

Police said Gurwinder was ploughing his field on Friday morning when Pritpal fired four rounds, killing him on the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Mehatpur police station.