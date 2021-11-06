Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35-yr-old man shot dead in Jalandhar over land dispute
35-yr-old man shot dead in Jalandhar over land dispute

Police said Gurwinder was ploughing his field on Friday morning when Pritpal fired four rounds, killing him on the spot.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

JALANDHAR

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by a fellow villager over a land dispute in Mehatpur town of Jalandhar district on Friday.

Police have booked Pritpal Singh, a resident of Mohallan Saidan, for killing Gurwinder Singh of Mohalli Shadi Khan, after local resident staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.

Police said Gurwinder was ploughing his field on Friday morning when Pritpal fired four rounds, killing him on the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Mehatpur police station.

