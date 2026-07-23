Ludhiana: Court convicts 9 accused, awards relief to slain officers’ kin

A Ludhiana court has convicted two men for the 2021 Jagraon grain market shootout that claimed the lives of two police officers and left another policeman injured, while acquitting several co-accused of conspiracy and other charges due to lack of evidence. Post-mortem reports revealed both officers died from gunshot wounds. (HT File)

Additional sessions judge Saru Mehta Kaushik delivered the verdict on July 14 in an FIR registered at City Jagraon police station. The case stemmed from the gun attack carried out on May 15, 2021, in New Grain Market, Jagraon, during an operation to intercept notorious gangsters Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi Kharar, both of whom were later killed in a police encounter in Kolkata.

According to the prosecution, ASI Bhagwan Singh, ASI Dalwinderjit Singh and Punjab home guard jawan Rajwinder Singh were on patrol when they spotted suspicious activity involving an Hyundai i-10 car and a canter truck in the grain market. When the policemen approached the suspects, gunfire erupted.

The court noted eyewitness testimony stating that gangster Jaipal Bhullar shot ASI Bhagwan Singh, while Jassi Kharar fired at ASI Dalwinderjit Singh. Accused Baljinder Singh alias Babbi allegedly restrained one of the officers during the attack, while another accused fired at Rajwinder Singh, who narrowly escaped.

Post-mortem reports revealed both officers died from gunshot wounds. Medical evidence showed the injuries were fatal and inflicted at close range.

After examining 70 prosecution witnesses and extensive documentary and forensic evidence, the court convicted Baljinder and Darshan for murder, attempt to murder, assault on public servants and robbery of a service revolver and awarded them life term. Bharat Kumar was convicted for harbouring and assisting the accused after the crime.

The court also convicted Satpal Kaur, Gagandeep Singh alias Nanna, Jaspreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky and Nanak Chand for possessing illegal arms and ammunition without licences. However, all accused were acquitted of criminal conspiracy charges, while accused Lucky Rajput was acquitted of all charges.

In its sentencing order, the court directed that compensation be paid to the families of the slain policemen. Apart from ₹25,000 each from the fines imposed on the convicts, the court ordered the state government to provide additional compensation from the victim compensation fund, observing that the officers had lost their lives while performing official duty.