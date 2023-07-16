Punjab: Army called in to plug two breaches in Ghaggar

More than 36 hours after two breaches in the Ghaggar river in Mansa district, the authorities have failed to plug them. So far, flood water has entered 15 villages of Mansa district and six villages have already been inundated. The flood water has entered 15 villages of Mansa district and six villages have been inundated (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, an army unit was deployed to plug the breaches following request from the district administration on Sunday. On Saturday, the Ghaggar river embankments in Rorki village of Sardulgarh sub-division and near Chandpura Bundh in Budhlada sub-division breached and started overflowing on the Punjab side, leading to panic in several villages of Mansa district.

Chandpura Bundh breach is around 100-feet wide. The district administration had written to the army on Saturday night seeking help to plug the breach at Chandpura. On Sunday morning, Army unit inspected the Chandpura breach and looked into the technical aspects for the plugging process. Army and district administration officials held a meeting after reviewing breach. So far, there have been no development as flow of river water is still very strong and plugging process was not started.

As per information, at present the water in Ghaggar river is flowing at 23 feet, against 21 feet danger mark. An irrigation official said if the water crossed 24 feet it will cause destruction in Punjab and Haryana villages. As water was continuously entering Mansa district, the people of surrounding villages shifted to relief camps or other safer places along with household goods and animals.

Mansa deputy commissioner Rishi Pal Singh said that army has been called in for help. “They are overseeing the plugging process. Presently, river water is entering Mansa district from both breaches at Chandpura Bundh and Rorki but army is likely to plug them very soon. River water has entered in a dozen of villages due to Chandpura Bundh breach, while situation is little better at Rorki as it has only submerged the agricultural lands,” he said.

“We have already started moving people from flood-hit villages to relief camps. The district administration has made all kind of arrangements for people at these camps,” he added. Both Punjab and Haryana government officials are monitoring the situation at Chandpura Bundh on the inter-state border.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party working president Budh Ram and cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also visited flood-hit areas in Budhlada sub-division. However, both faced strong opposition from the villagers at Bire Wala village. The villagers raised slogans against AAP government. “I have reviewed the status of Ghaggar river in Mansa. The district administration is working hard to plug the breach, while our priority is to shift people to safe places,” Hayer said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday visited the flood-hit area near Chandpura Bundh. He said the state government has failed to act on time to tackle flood situation in the state. “This would have prevented if the government had taken the precautionary measures by strengthening the Chandpura Bundh,” he added.

