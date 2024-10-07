3.6k papers for sarpanch, 11.7k for panch rejected

The State Election Commission Punjab on Monday informed that 3,683 nomination papers for sarpanch and 11,734 for panch have been rejected by returning officers during the scrutiny process for the upcoming gram panchayat elections scheduled on October 15. 20 nominationa for sarpanch and 30 for panch were rejected in Barnala (HT File)

As many as 247 nomination papers for sarpanch and 1,387 for panch were rejected in Amritsar, 68 for sarpanch and 248 for panch were rejected in Bathinda, 20 for sarpanch and 30 for panch were rejected in Barnala, 106 for sarpanch and 242 for panch were rejected in Fatehgarh Sahib and 70 nominations for sarpanch and 209 for panch were rejected in Faridkot. Similarly, Fazilka saw 52 papers getting rejected for sarpanch and 138 for panch, Gurdaspur saw 1,208 rejections for sarpanch and 3,533 for panch, Hoshiarpur saw 18 papers getting rejected for sarpanch and 87 for panch and in Jalandhar, 68 nominations for sarpanch and 214 for panch were rejected.

In Kapurthala, 45 papers were rejected for sarpanch and 190 for panch, Ludhiana saw 134 rejections for sarpanch and 537 for panch, Mansa 15 for sarpanch and 45 for panch, Malerkotla 4 for sarpanch and 23 for panch, Moga 115 for sarpanch and 376 for panch, SAS Nagar 122 for sarpanch and 389 for panch, Muktsar saw 98 papers getting rejected for sarpanch and 303 for panch, SBS Nagar saw 22 rejections for sarpanch and 59 for panch, Patiala 384 for sarpanch and 713 for panch and Pathankot saw 19 rejected papers for sarpanch and 65 for panch.

In Ropar, 27 nominations for sarpanch and 106 nominations for panch were rejected, in Sangrur, 48 papers were rejected for sarpanch and 109 for panch, in Tarn Taran, 362 papers were rejected for sarpanch and 1,485 for panch.