37-year-old biker dies after crashing into parked truck in Mohali

A 37-year-old biker was killed, while the pillion rider was injured after his bike rammed into a truck parked along the road near Marble Market, Landran, in Mohali on Wednesday.

The victim, Jaswinder Singh of Bathinda, and his friend Gagan Kumar, a resident of Mohali, were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where Jaswinder succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating officer Bir Chand said a case had been registered against the truck driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.