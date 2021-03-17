38 more deaths, 1,475 Covid cases in Punjab

There was no let-up in surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab as 1,475 fresh infections pushed the tally to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,137 with 38 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The number of active cases also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.

Hoshiarpur reported a maximum 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana 245, Patiala 197, Mohali 192 and SBS Nagar 132.

The recovery count reached 1,82,283 after 751 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, the bulletin said.

A total of 54,27,097 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

31 more Thapar University students infected

Thirty-one more students of Thapar University, Patiala, tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, taking the tally to 69 in four days.

Chaos prevailed on the campus after parents of students, who were struck at hostels, reached the varsity and demanded authorities to allow their wards to go back home. Senior officials also reached at the spot and held meeting with the varsity management to resolve the issue.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said the students who were found negative have been allowed to accompany their parents after they submitted a consent form that they would home quarantine themselves at their respective areas.

He added positive students have been shifted to isolation centre set up at the varsity campus.

2 test positive in Punjabi University

Two positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Punjabi University campus on Tuesday. University’s finance officer Rakesh Kumar and an employee from his department have contracted the infection following which they have been home isolated.

At least 20 people from the varsity have been tested positive in the past one week.