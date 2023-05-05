Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Taxi driver found dead along Gurugram expressway, vehicle missing

Taxi driver found dead along Gurugram expressway, vehicle missing

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 05, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk on Friday morning, said the police.

The victim used to drive a cab but the vehicle is missing, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC at the Sector 18 police station in connection with this.

The police have identified the deceased as Nand Kumar of Karol Bagh in New Delhi. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

“The deceased used to drive a cab. The cab is missing and we are trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage,” said Inspector Haresh Kumar, SHO of Sector 18 police station.

Sign out