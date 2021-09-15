Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 39 fresh infections, one Covid death in Punjab
Fresh Covid infections and deaths related to the virus are on a decline in Punjab. (HT Photo)
39 fresh infections, one Covid death in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:21 AM IST

Punjab on Tuesday registered 39 fresh cases Covid-19 and one death, while the positivity rate of the state stands at 0.13 %, a media bulletin of the state health department siad.

With fresh cases, state’s total tally on Wednesday reached 6,01,109 cases, according to the bulletin. The number of active Covid cases in the state has also reached 319.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 14 infections were detected in Jalandhar, followed by seven in Amritsar. With 26 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,326, it said. Till now, a total of 16,464 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

A total of 1,39,64,504 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of which 29,255 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 1,48,130 doses of the vaccines were administered on Tuesday.

