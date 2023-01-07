3-days remand for Ludhiana RTA, VB nominates his two aides

A local court has remanded Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana Narinder Singh Dhaliwal for three days in Vigilance Bureau (VB) custody for questioning.

The VB produced the RTA before the court on Saturday. The vigilance bureau also booked two more aides of the RTA for questioning. However, the VB officials have concealed their names.

According to vigilance officials, the private aides used to collect money from transporters on behalf of the RTA.

Senior superintendent of police- VB, Ludhiana Range Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that two more people have been nominated in the case. The officers had appointed their own private staff to collect money. Even the clerks of the RTA office employed private employees. More arrests have been expected in the case.

The SSP added that a complaint was lodged on chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line on November 18 last year and it was found that the RTA was indulged in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on monthly basis at Ludhiana on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.

The complainant Satnam Singh Dhawan of Mankawal village in Ludhiana had submitted an online complaint against the accused RTA Ludhiana on the helpline with video clips of Punjab Home Guards (PHG) volunteer Bahadar Singh, attached with the RTA.

It was found that in December, he received bribe money of ₹ 4 lakh and out of which he used ₹ 1.70 lakh for himself and remaining bribe money to the tune of ₹ 2.30 lakh was handed over to PHG Bahadar Singh.

During investigations the PHG volunteer disclosed to the VB that being a subordinate employee of the RTA he had to obey the orders of RTA and could produce bribe money of ₹ 2.30 lakh. A case under Sections 7, 7-A, 8 of prevention of corruption act and 120-B of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vigilance Bureau police station Ludhiana range against Dhaliwal and others.