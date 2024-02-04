​3k patients registered at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital since July 2023: Director

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh has been functional since July 2023, and 3,000 patients have registered at the hospital, said director Dr Ashish Gulia on Saturday. The 300-bedHomi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centrel spans 50 acres, aiming to provide specialised oncology treatment.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Tata Memorial Centre unit, Dr Gulia said, “In response to the rising number of cancer cases, two facilities have been established in Punjab — one in New Chandigarh, Mohali, and the other in Sangrur. Our goal is to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based cancer care to thousands of patients right in their local communities.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The 300-bed hospital spans 50 acres, aiming to provide specialised oncology treatment.

The hospital was inaugurated on August 24, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inpatient department (IPD) of the hospital was commissioned on July 6, 2023, by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The hospital is a tertiary care centre for the entire northern India.

The hospital complex comprises a main building with seven floors, organised into wings labeled A to D. Fully operational with various departments, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, and more, the hospital offers advanced diagnostic technologies. The hospital’s dharamshala with 75 beds accommodates relatives of admitted patients, fostering comprehensive cancer care.

Department of medical social workers provides different types of funds, including, paediatric cancer fund, women and child cancer fund, patient welfare fund and zakat fund.