3k schools closed in BJP regime in Haryana: MP Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) government in Haryana has closed 3,000 schools in the last ten years of its rule. AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally here, Sanjay Singh said that the Delhi government opened new schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics and 300 units of free electricity.

“On the other hand, the Haryana government closed 3,000 schools and there is a shortage of doctors in hospitals and teachers in schools. The Haryana government has been providing expensive electricity to state residents. Our government in Punjab and Delhi are giving 300 units of free electricity. The day the Aam Aadmi Party forms its government in Haryana, you can tear up your old electricity bills and throw them away, as the electricity bill will be zero,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

In a direct attack on the opposition parties, Sanjay Singh said that the Congress, BJP, INLD and JJP had betrayed the trust of Haryana voters and now the people are looking at AAP with a hope.

“ A jhadu (the party’s election symbol broom) is needed to clean the state. We will address issues, including unemployment, education and health, on priority after forming the government. The people of Delhi have reposed faith in Kejriwal’s policies thrice and now it’s turn for Haryana to back their son,” he added.

The senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh added that the enforcement agencies have failed to find a single anomaly against Arvind Kejriwal.

“ Without committing any misdeed, the Delhi chief minister was sent behind the bars. Lord Ram has ensured BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya and nearby parliamentary segments because the BJP leaders were involved in the corruption of land belonging to Lord Ram temple,” he added.

“Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will be the first Agniveer to retire. He will be CM for a period of 5 months only and in the assembly polls, BJP will be defeated. Nayab will be retired in assembly polls. The BJP can’t escape from giving a report card of its ten-year rule by changing the chief minister ahead of the polls,” he added.