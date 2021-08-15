Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Gurdaspur
3kg heroin seized along Pak border in Gurdaspur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:42 AM IST

AMRITSAR

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police recovered 3kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border falling under the Kalanaur sub-division of Gurdaspur.

Officials said the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and was concealed in a battery of a tractor across the barbed-wire fence. The seizure was made after disclosure of an accused, who was arrested under the charges of NDPS Act a few days ago, they said.

“The arrested man told us that three packets of heroin, which is suspected to have smuggled from Pakistan a few days ago, have been concealed between the barbed-wire fence and the zero line at an abandoned area,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP-STF), Amritsar, Vawinder Mahajan.

An STF team was sent to the border to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF) and launch a search operation. “During the search, three packets of heroin weighing 3kg and 130gms were recovered from the tractor battery,” said an official.

