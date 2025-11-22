3rd encounter in 3 days: 2 arrested for armed robbery in Amritsar shootout, pistol seized

In a third encounter in as many days in Amritsar, the commissionerate police arrested two suspects involved in an armed robbery on November 14 in the Maqboolpura area. Police at the site of the encounter in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the operation, the police recovered an Austria-made Glock pistol, which had been used in the crime. One of the suspects was injured in a shootout while attempting to flee, said a police official privy to the matter.

This arrest follows a string of recent police operations in Amritsar. On Wednesday night, police foiled a targeted killing plot involving two gangsters, one of whom, identified as Harjinder Singh, was killed in a shootout. On Thursday, police arrested the main shooter and his accomplice in the Chheharta murder case. The shooter was injured during an encounter while a weapon was being recovered.

According to the police, a woman was robbed at gunpoint on November 14 within the jurisdiction of Maqboolpura police station. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

The arrested suspects, identified as Jaskirat Singh, alias Sahil, and Anmol Buta Singh, were apprehended following a swift police response.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Anmol was riding the motorcycle during the robbery, while Jaskirat, who was riding pillion, carried the Glock pistol.

During questioning, Jaskirat revealed the location where the weapon was hidden. However, when the police took him to recover the pistol, he retrieved the weapon, and opened fire on the police team, targeting Inspector Jasjit Singh. In retaliation, the inspector fired a shot from his service pistol, injuring Jaskirat in his right leg. He was subsequently taken to a hospital. A separate FIR has been filed at Mohkampura police station in connection with the incident, Bhullar said.

Investigations revealed that the accused were involved in two earlier shooting incidents. They are believed to have been involved in a firing outside a visa consultancy office in Tarn Taran as part of an extortion scheme and another shooting outside a house at Lopoke in Ajnala.

Police also suspect that the duo has links to Gurdev Jaisal, a foreign-based gangster from Chambal Sarhali in Tarn Taran, and were allegedly carrying out crimes on his behalf.