3rd state yogasana championship kicks off in Chandigarh

The Yogasana State Association in collaboration with the Government College of Yoga Education and Health kicked off the two-day State Yogasana Sports Championship on Saturday.

The chief guests were IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, association president Jagat Magotra, vice-president Meenakshi Thakur, general secretary Roshan Lal ,organisation secretary Jitender Singh, technical secretary Rohit, and treasurer Sudha Rana.

Kumar said to stay fit one should incorporate yoga and a balanced diet to their daily routine. Participants falling in different age brackets participated in the competition – sub-junior (9 to 14 years ), junior (14 to 18 years) and 18 years and above . Around 150 students will participate in the event The college also celebrated nutrition month.