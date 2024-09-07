3-year-old girl falls in manhole on inundated road in Panchkula, dies

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died after falling into an open manhole on a waterlogged road in Sector 12-A amid the downpour on Friday evening. Vehicles stranded on a waterlogged road amid heavy rain in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As per police, the victim, Vipana, along with her parents, was wading through a waterlogged street in Sector-12A when the mishap took place. The family hails from Nepal and lives in Baltana.

Her father, Gopiram, told police that they were returning from a function at Yadav Bhawan in Sector 12-A and encountered a waterlogged road. Unable to notice an open manhole under the water, his daughter fell into it and got sucked in by the strong water current.

The toddler’s body recovered from Sector 20, over 3 km from the accident site, after around 30 minutes. She was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Heavy rain causes widespread waterlogging

Heavy rain was recorded in parts of the tricity on Friday evening, bringing back waterlogging woes.

Interestingly, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), only 4.2 mm rain was recorded at their observatory in Sector 39 while the reading was 62 mm at the airport observatory. Above 60 mm rain is usually classified as heavy rain, as per IMD.

IMD officials said the monsoon system was currently active over the region which led to the heavy rain. Chances of rain will continue over the weekend while cloudy weather is expected in the beginning of next week.

Severe waterlogging caused a massive traffic jam stretching over 2 km on Airport Road.

Key areas like Phase 11, Bestech Mall road and the Jubilee Walk area were completely flooded, leaving cars submerged up to their bonnets.

The situation was particularly dire near Bestech Apartments, Business Towers and Hotel Radisson Red, where roads were rendered nearly impassable. The absence of traffic police worsened the chaos, forcing frustrated commuters to exit their vehicles and manage the traffic themselves.

For more than three hours, the area remained completely clogged. Despite repeated efforts to contact the deputy commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate, only minimal action was taken. Eventually, the tehsildar arrived with one fire brigade, which began pumping out the water. Similarly, Knee-deep waterlogging was witnessed in Sector 15, Panchkula, with water even entering some houses.