4 booked for embezzlement of govt paddy worth ₹11cr in Kurukshetra

A physical verification at a rice mill in Kurukshetra allegedly showed a shortage of government paddy worth ₹11 crore, officials said on Saturday. Police have booked four people, two partners of the rice mill in Kurukshetra and two guarantors after over 38,000 quintals of paddy was found missing. The rice mill had been allotted 59,115 quintals of paddy for milling during the kharif marketing season 2025-26 by Hafed. (HT Photo for representation)

Police registered an embezzlement case at Ismailabad police station against them on Saturday. Charges included provisions related to criminal breach of trust and fraud. Shamsher Singh, the district manager of the state’s apex cooperative federation Hafed, filed a complaint after a physical verification conducted on Tuesday showed a huge shortage in government stock at the rice mill.

The verification found a shortage of 38,894.92 quintals of paddy, valued at approximately ₹11.11 crore, along with 17,860 bags of new bardana (gunny bags) worth around ₹14.24 lakh. The total estimated loss to the government has been pegged at ₹11.25 crore.

The rice mill had been allotted 59,115 quintals of paddy for milling during the kharif marketing season 2025-26 by Hafed. However, during inspection, a significant discrepancy was detected between recorded and actual stock.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajender Singh, who is investigating the case, termed this as serious financial irregularities and misappropriation of government property. Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.