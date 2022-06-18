4 days on, friend held for murder of 30-yr-old Ludhiana man

Four days after the murder of a 30-year-old man in Chhoti Jawaddi, the police arrested one of his friends on Saturday. According to the police, the accused hacked his friend to death, following a spat while consuming liquor.

A sharp-edged weapon used for the crime was recovered from the accused— Anoop Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi, who is a driver.

Earlier, the police had also nominated suspect Sonu— another friend of the victim Kuldeep Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi— in the FIR.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at Dugri police station said hours before the murder, Kuldeep Singh had indulged in a spat with Sonu also, which made the police suspect him for murder. During investigation, the police found that after Sonu had left the place, Anoop Singh returned at the spot with an axe and hacked Kuldeep Singh to death.

The inspector added that Gurmeet Singh, uncle of the victim, said on June 13, he had seen Sonu bickering with Kuldeep Singh. Sonu was asking Kuldeep for ₹50, which the latter did not give. After his intervention, Sonu left the place.

“The next day, when the body of Kuldeep was found, Gurmeet Singh suspected Sonu for killing his nephew and lodged an FIR against him,” the inspector said, adding that Sonu was denying his role in the murder.

“When we further investigated, we found that Kuldeep Singh had consumed liquor with Sonu and Anoop Singh on June 13. Under the influence of the liquor, Kuldeep Singh and Anoop Singh had indulged in a spat. Anoop Singh said Kuldeep had started abusing his family members and also passed objectionable remarks about his wife,” the inspector said.

“According to Anoop Singh, he consumed liquor again after reaching home. He then took an axe from his house and went to the spot where Kuldeep was sleeping in a makeshift vend. After hacking him to death, he returned home,” he added.

Kuldeep Singh used to work as an agent in New Court Complex. He used to sleep in the makeshift vend installed on the roadside.