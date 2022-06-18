4 days on, friend held for murder of 30-yr-old Ludhiana man
Four days after the murder of a 30-year-old man in Chhoti Jawaddi, the police arrested one of his friends on Saturday. According to the police, the accused hacked his friend to death, following a spat while consuming liquor.
A sharp-edged weapon used for the crime was recovered from the accused— Anoop Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi, who is a driver.
Earlier, the police had also nominated suspect Sonu— another friend of the victim Kuldeep Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi— in the FIR.
Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at Dugri police station said hours before the murder, Kuldeep Singh had indulged in a spat with Sonu also, which made the police suspect him for murder. During investigation, the police found that after Sonu had left the place, Anoop Singh returned at the spot with an axe and hacked Kuldeep Singh to death.
The inspector added that Gurmeet Singh, uncle of the victim, said on June 13, he had seen Sonu bickering with Kuldeep Singh. Sonu was asking Kuldeep for ₹50, which the latter did not give. After his intervention, Sonu left the place.
“The next day, when the body of Kuldeep was found, Gurmeet Singh suspected Sonu for killing his nephew and lodged an FIR against him,” the inspector said, adding that Sonu was denying his role in the murder.
“When we further investigated, we found that Kuldeep Singh had consumed liquor with Sonu and Anoop Singh on June 13. Under the influence of the liquor, Kuldeep Singh and Anoop Singh had indulged in a spat. Anoop Singh said Kuldeep had started abusing his family members and also passed objectionable remarks about his wife,” the inspector said.
“According to Anoop Singh, he consumed liquor again after reaching home. He then took an axe from his house and went to the spot where Kuldeep was sleeping in a makeshift vend. After hacking him to death, he returned home,” he added.
Kuldeep Singh used to work as an agent in New Court Complex. He used to sleep in the makeshift vend installed on the roadside.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
