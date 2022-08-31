4 held for online cricket betting in Panchkula

The crime branch arrested four people for allegedly organising online cricket betting in Sector 20 on Monday night.

The cops seized 26 mobile phones, six laptops, one LED and ₹35,000 that had been bet on the outcome of the London cricket series.

Those arrested are Shalesh Vyaas, 25, and Vishal Chugh, 23, of Sri Ganganagar; Robin Narang, 29 of Bikaner; and Bhim Singh of Nepal.

Acting on a tip off that a few people were betting on a cricket match between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire, the crime branch raided a flat, and caught the accused red-handed. A case was been registered under the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surender Pal Singh said the police had initiated a special drive against gambling in the city and on August 29, they had arrested 21 gamblers. This year, so far, 458 gamblers have been booked and ₹12.36 lakh has been recovered from them.

In another case, seven persons were booked under different sections of the Public Gambling Act, 1867 on Monday. The arrested persons are Vikas, Aniket, Krishan Kumar, Birender Singh, Balbir, Rajan, Anil Kumar.