4 held for online cricket betting in Panchkula
The cops seized 26 mobile phones, six laptops, one LED and ₹35,000 that had been bet on the outcome of the London cricket series.
The crime branch arrested four people for allegedly organising online cricket betting in Sector 20 on Monday night.
Those arrested are Shalesh Vyaas, 25, and Vishal Chugh, 23, of Sri Ganganagar; Robin Narang, 29 of Bikaner; and Bhim Singh of Nepal.
Acting on a tip off that a few people were betting on a cricket match between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire, the crime branch raided a flat, and caught the accused red-handed. A case was been registered under the Public Gambling Act, 1867.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surender Pal Singh said the police had initiated a special drive against gambling in the city and on August 29, they had arrested 21 gamblers. This year, so far, 458 gamblers have been booked and ₹12.36 lakh has been recovered from them.
In another case, seven persons were booked under different sections of the Public Gambling Act, 1867 on Monday. The arrested persons are Vikas, Aniket, Krishan Kumar, Birender Singh, Balbir, Rajan, Anil Kumar.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
