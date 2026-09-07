4 held in Daria murder case; SUVs recovered

Police have arrested four people and recovered the Scorpio and Thar SUVs involved in a dispute near Daria village that led to the murder of a 34-year-old on August 31. Accused Sahil, 23, and Mohammad Kaif Khan, 23, both of Ram Darbar, were arrested on September 4. (HT File)

Police said that days after the incident, they arrested the four accused while seven were booked. They also recovered two button-operated knives and three wooden sticks from the two cars used in the crime.

The case was registered on the complaint of Suraj, 24, of New Indra Colony, Manimajra. He alleged that his brother Pawan, along with his friends, had gone to Hotel Legacy in Daria village for a party.

According to the FIR, accused Monu alias Kandu, Subhash, Suraj alias Jatua, Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit alias Kaka allegedly arrived in a Scorpio and a black Thar car with the intention to kill them. During this incident, Pawan and the complainant were travelling in their respective vehicles, the accused allegedly rammed their Scorpio into Pawan’s vehicle and thereafter the black Thar came at high speed towards Pawan and the complainant, hitting them.

The accused persons then fled from the spot. Pawan was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital; (GMSH) Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead, while complainant Suraj sustained injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

During the course of investigation, accused Shubhash, 25, of Badal Colony Zirakpur and Monu Jaswal, 26, of Hallo Majra were arrested on September 2. The Scorpio used in the commission of crime was recovered. Five days police remand of both accused persons was obtained from court on September 2.

Accused Sahil, 23, and Mohammad Kaif Khan, 23, both of Ram Darbar, were arrested on September 4. Three days’ police remand of both accused persons was obtained from the court on September 5.

Based on their disclosure statement, the black Thar used in the crime was recovered. Two knives used in the crime were also recovered from the car while police have also recovered three sticks that were used by them. Accordingly, relevant provisions of the Arms Act have been added in the case.

All four are unemployed and are previously accused in Arms Act cases as well. Police said there was a previous rivalry between the accused and the victims which led to the incident.