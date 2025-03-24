4 Khalistani operatives chargesheeted for Chandigarh grenade attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation in connection with the September 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case, an official statement mentioned on Sunday. Chandigarh police investigating grenade blast at a house in Sector 10 in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accused include Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passi, it said. In the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Chandigarh, all four accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and other related provisions for their roles in planning and supporting the attack.

The two terrorists — Rinda and Happy Passi — were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack, said the NIA statement. They had provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons and ammunition to India-based operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack, it said.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired Punjab Police officer who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house, the statement said. Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI’s terrorist agenda, it said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

According to the NIA, the terrorists had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack. The investigations is continuing and the NIA is trying to track down the other members of the BKI terror group and dismantle its network in India.