4 lakh robbery: Three arrested, victim’s mobile recovered

Nine days after a gang of miscreants robbed a trader of firecrackers of ₹4 lakh, the Daresi Police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of three persons and also recovered the victim's mobile phone from their possession. Thapar is from the family of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.

Five other mobile phones, a scooter, a bike and two sharp-edged weapons were also recovered from their possession. Three of their aides are yet to be arrested.

According to police, the accused had executed a three snatchings during the wee hours on November 12.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amrinder Singh alias Raja of Guru Nanak Pura, Karan Arora alias Kanu of New Partap Nagar and Ravinder Singh alias Jolly of New Kundanpuri. Their three aides, who are yet to be arrested, are Pritam, Gana and Manu.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said that the Daresi police arrested two accused, including Raja and Kanu following a tip-off and recovered six mobile phones, a bike, a scooter and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

On the information provided by the accused, the police brought Jolly on a production warrant from jail. Jolly was arrested by Daresi Police on November 15 under preventive action under section 109 of the CrPC after he was caught roaming around the area in an inebriated condition and hiding his identity from the police. He was sent to jail.

The JCP added that the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs. On November 12, the accused set up a ‘naka’ on the bridge over Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema and started targeting commuters. When Thapar was crossing from the area, the accused robbed him of ₹4 lakh and a mobile phone.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station, said that before robbing Thapar, the accused had robbed two other commuters. However, the victims did not report the matter to the police.

The SHO added that Amrinder is already facing a trial in six cases, including attempt to murder and snatching. Karan is facing trial in three cases including theft and snatching. Two cases, including snatching and drug peddling, were lodged against Jolly. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

