Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 MLAs, 11 ex-MLAs among 28 Punjab Congress district chiefs

4 MLAs, 11 ex-MLAs among 28 Punjab Congress district chiefs

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 07:48 PM IST

Four sitting MLAs and eleven former legislators are among the 28 party leaders who have been named as presidents of the District Congress Committees in Punjab approved by the AICC

4 sitting MLAs and 11 former legislators are among 28 party leaders who have been named as presidents of the District Congress Committees in Punjab. (PTI file photo)
4 sitting MLAs and 11 former legislators are among 28 party leaders who have been named as presidents of the District Congress Committees in Punjab. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four sitting MLAs and 11 former legislators are among the 28 party leaders who have been named as presidents of the District Congress Committees in Punjab.

The appointments approved by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) include MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, who has been named as the district unit chief in Gurdaspur, whereas Naresh Puri has been made the DCC president in Pathankot. MLAs Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Hardev Singh Laddi have made district unit presidents of Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural, according to the list of new appointees released by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday night.

Among the ex-MLAs on the list are Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Amritsar Rural), Arun Dogra (Hoshiarpur), Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana Urban), Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Khanna), Harminder Gill (Tarn Taran), Kaka Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh (Muktsar), Davinder Singh Ghubaya (Fazilka), Kulbir Singh Zira (Ferozepur), Rajinder Berry (Jalandhar Urban), Gurpreet Singh GP (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Dalvir Singh Goldy (Sangrur).

Others on the list include Ajay Mangupur (Nawanshahr), Naresh Duggal (Patiala Urban), Mahant Harwinder Khanaura (Patiala Rural), Major Singh Mullanpur (Ludhiana Rural), Jagjit Singh Jitti (Mohali), Kuldeep Singh Kaala Dhillon (Barnala), Arshdeep Michael Gagowal (Mansa), Rajan Garg (Bathinda Urban), Khushbaz Singh Jattana (Bathinda Rural), Navdeep Babbu Brar (Faridkot), Shubhdeep Singh Bittu (Muktsar), Satinder Singh Cherrian (Ropar), and Jaspal Das (Malerkotla).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out