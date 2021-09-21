4 more Covid cases reported in Ludhiana
The Ludhiana deputy commissioner said that the Covid recovery rate was at 97.57%; he appealed the public to be cautious ahead of the festive season
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Four coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, taking the total number of cases in district to 87,526.
There are 31 active cases in the district at present.
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the recovery rate of Covid patients is now 97.57%.
He appealed the public to be cautious ahead of the festive season.