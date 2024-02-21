4 NH among 263 roads shut in HP

At least 263 roads, including four national highways, were closed in Himachal and electricity supply was disrupted due to persistent snow and rainfall in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC). Kinnaur also witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

These include 165 roads in Lahaul-Spiti, 52 in Chamba, four each in Mandi and Kinnaur, two in Kullu and one in Kangra. According to SEOC, 1,800 transformers were disrupted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update that light to moderate rain and snowfall occurred at most places and heavy rain and snowfall was recorded at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours.

Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti received 44cm snowfall, Gondla 38.5 cm and Keylong 35cm. Hansa saw 30cm snowfall, Kothi 20cm, Kalpa 10.6cm and Khadrala received 7cm snow.

The IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert of heavy rain and snow and thunderstorms accompanied with hail, gusty wind speed 30-40 kmph and lighting at isolated places.

The weather office has also issued the yellow alert of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places for Wednesday. The weather is likely to improve from February 23.