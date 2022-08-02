4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal’s Una district on Monday afternoon.
According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
Police said seven bodies have been fished out. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar, 35, Raman Kumar, 19, Love Kumar, 17, Vishal Kumar, 16, Shiv Kumar, 17, Lakhvir and Arun Kumar, 15, all residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur in Mohali.
“The youth were on a pilgrimage to temples and shrines in Himachal on motorbikes. They were on their way to Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur,” said Bangana subdivisional magistrate Yograj Dhiman.
However, some reports suggested that one of the youths decided to take a dip in the lake, and began to drown. Six others from the group stepped in to save him, but got drowned themselves.
The surviving four friends called for help after which villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot from Bangana police station and subdivisional headquarters. Una deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Kulvinder Singh said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and family members of the victims have also been informed.
A pall of gloom descended on Ward No 11 at Meera Shah Colony in Banur as the families came to know about the tragedy. Among the victims are brothers Raman Kumar and Love Kumar, their uncle Pawan and cousin Lakhbir. While Pawan was employed at a liquor factory in Banur, Lakhbir was working in a medical store. Raman was a student at polytechnic college in Banur , while his brother Love was learning PVC paneling work.
Area councillor Bhajan Lal, who is also related to families, said: “Some of the victims were sole breadwinners of the families.”
Mann, Jai Ram express grief
“Sad news of drowning of seven youths from Banur (in Mohali) in Punjab, who stopped for taking bath in the Gobind Sagar Lake while being on the way to Baba Balak Nath,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur also mourned the deaths of pilgrims.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
-
‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.
