4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una

Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal’s Una district on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.

Police said seven bodies have been fished out. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar, 35, Raman Kumar, 19, Love Kumar, 17, Vishal Kumar, 16, Shiv Kumar, 17, Lakhvir and Arun Kumar, 15, all residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur in Mohali.

“The youth were on a pilgrimage to temples and shrines in Himachal on motorbikes. They were on their way to Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur,” said Bangana subdivisional magistrate Yograj Dhiman.

However, some reports suggested that one of the youths decided to take a dip in the lake, and began to drown. Six others from the group stepped in to save him, but got drowned themselves.

The surviving four friends called for help after which villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot from Bangana police station and subdivisional headquarters. Una deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Kulvinder Singh said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and family members of the victims have also been informed.

A pall of gloom descended on Ward No 11 at Meera Shah Colony in Banur as the families came to know about the tragedy. Among the victims are brothers Raman Kumar and Love Kumar, their uncle Pawan and cousin Lakhbir. While Pawan was employed at a liquor factory in Banur, Lakhbir was working in a medical store. Raman was a student at polytechnic college in Banur , while his brother Love was learning PVC paneling work.

Area councillor Bhajan Lal, who is also related to families, said: “Some of the victims were sole breadwinners of the families.”

Mann, Jai Ram express grief

“Sad news of drowning of seven youths from Banur (in Mohali) in Punjab, who stopped for taking bath in the Gobind Sagar Lake while being on the way to Baba Balak Nath,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur also mourned the deaths of pilgrims.