 4 of family from Maharashtra killed in road accident in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 of family from Maharashtra killed in road accident in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Family from Amravati in Maharashtra was returning from Vaishno Devi shrine when accident occurred on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway

Four members of family from Amravati in Maharashtra, including an 11-month-old girl, were killed in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday.

The car in which the family was travelling after it met with the accident at Raipur Rasoolpur village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday. (HT Photo)
The car in which the family was travelling after it met with the accident at Raipur Rasoolpur village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday. (HT Photo)

The family was returning from the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra near Jammu when the accident took place at Raipur Rosoolpur village around 5.30am.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Investigation officer Kewal Singh said the Hyundai i10 car in which the family was travelling went out of control and hit a Toyata Innova before ramming into a roadside tree. The impact of the collision was such that the car was completely smashed.

The deceased were identified as Gaanu, 59, his son, Lokeshwar, 33, his wife Aneesha, 26, and their 11-month-old daughter, Niharika.

Police said local residents rushed them to hospital but they were declared brought dead.

Two people travelling in the Innova suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised in a critical condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 of family from Maharashtra killed in road accident in Jalandhar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On