4 of family from Maharashtra killed in road accident in Jalandhar

Four members of family from Amravati in Maharashtra, including an 11-month-old girl, were killed in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday. The car in which the family was travelling after it met with the accident at Raipur Rasoolpur village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday. (HT Photo)

The family was returning from the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra near Jammu when the accident took place at Raipur Rosoolpur village around 5.30am.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Investigation officer Kewal Singh said the Hyundai i10 car in which the family was travelling went out of control and hit a Toyata Innova before ramming into a roadside tree. The impact of the collision was such that the car was completely smashed.

The deceased were identified as Gaanu, 59, his son, Lokeshwar, 33, his wife Aneesha, 26, and their 11-month-old daughter, Niharika.

Police said local residents rushed them to hospital but they were declared brought dead.

Two people travelling in the Innova suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised in a critical condition.