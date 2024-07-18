4 pistols, 50 bullets seized near border in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized four China-made pistols and 50 bullets close to the international border near Kalsian village of Tarn Taran district on Thursday. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized four China-made pistols and 50 bullets close to the international border near Kalsian village of Tarn Taran district on Thursday. (HT File)

A BSF spokesperson said, “Based on a specific input from the BSF’s intelligence wing regarding presence of a packet in the border area, personnel rushed there and carried out an extensive search operation during which a huge packet was seized at 2:13 am.”

The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and four illuminating sticks, along with a metal ring, were found attached to it. The packet contained four small packets which had four pistols, four empty pistol magazines and 50 live rounds of 9x19 mm caliber, the spokesperson said.

Eight metal wire pins were also detected in four small paper packets inside the main packet. This recovery took place in the area adjacent to Kalsian village in the district, he said.

These items are suspected to have been dropped by a drone. The bullets bore the marking of ‘POF’ (Pakistan Ordnance Factories).

“This highlights the unwavering commitment of BSF troops to annihilate the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based mentors of the terror network operating on the Indian soil,” he added. (With PTI inputs)