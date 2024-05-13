4 realtors booked for not giving Bathinda man possession of flat

Sohana police on Saturday booked the owners of Shaurya Townships Pvt Ltd, Sector 70, for duping a Bathinda resident of ₹26 lakh by not giving him a promised flat. The complainant, Nirmal Singh, told police that he paid ₹ 26 lakh to the realty firm in 2015 to book a flat. (HT file)

The FIR was lodged against firm owners Sukhwinder Singh Khaira of Sector 86, Mohali; Anil Kumar Bansal of Sector 126, Kharar; Rohan Bansal of Sector 21, Chandigarh; and Manjit Singh of Sector 68, Mohali.

The complainant, Nirmal Singh, told police that he paid ₹26 lakh to the realty firm in 2015 to book a flat.

Back then, owners Anil and Sukhwinder had promised to hand over the flat in 2017, but they failed to do so.

Nirmal alleged they also harassed him physically and mentally by making him wait the entire day and eventually refusing to meet him, citing one excuse or another. Due to the expense incurred by visiting their office repeatedly in Mohali, he also faced criticism from his family.

The complainant added that when he told them about the police complaint, the accused threatened him, saying they had influential contacts.

Nirmal had lodged a complaint with Mohali police last year, following which the Mohali SSP transferred the probe to SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh.

The SP reported that the accused promised to give the victim a 3BHK flat with a servant room for ₹75.63 lakh, and took ₹26 lakh from him.

The probe further found that with the intention to commit fraud, the accused surrendered their project to Preet Land Promoters and Developers Pvt Ltd on August 26, 2022.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Preet Land Promoters and Developers and Shaurya Townships according to which the former was supposed to settle the latter’s liability of ₹21.55 crore.

Anil told police that while Shaurya Townships was supposed to return ₹6 lakh to the complainant, Preet Land Promoters and Developers were supposed to pay him ₹20.45 lakh.

Acting on the report, the SSP directed police to register an FIR against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.