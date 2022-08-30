4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently.
The civic body, which is responsible for implementing the Act, had been writing to the authority for the past two years, for approval and possession of sites.
During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA’s chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body. GMADA has allotted the sites free of cost and their ownership will vest with the authority, even after being handed over to MC.
Also, a condition has been laid that if civic body wishes to shift the street vendors, these sites will have to be given back to GMADA and cost involving in shifting will be borne by the civic body.
Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said, “We have not got any official information about approval of the sites. Once we do, we will begin the process to rehabilitate vendors.”
Implementation of the Street Vendors’ (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, has been hanging fire since 2015, when MC had first ordered a survey to identify street vendors in the city.
The Act aims towards registering and rehabilitating street vendors and safeguarding them against exploitation at the hands of enforcement officers. It also calls for proper rationing of urban streets and spaces.
Illegal vendors dot several main markets of the city, especially those in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10, and 11.
A private firm hired by MC to carry out the survey had initially shortlisted 2,295 vendors, but the MC House found gaps in the survey and ordered it anew. Later in 2017, the civic body concluded there were 993 moving and stationary vendors, a number that has since multiplied manifold.
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. MC commissioner had even asked the agency that conducted the survey to mark vending space in the parking areas, but the plan had fallen flat, following objections by the market welfare association and area councillor.
Thereon, MC issued identity cards to 200 of the 993 vendors, but they were never given designated spaces to carry out their trade.
U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly. While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers. She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.
Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms. Moose Wala's family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- 'Jaandi Vaar'- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
