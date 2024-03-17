At least 40 injured as boiler explodes in spare parts factory in Haryana's Rewari

At least 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals in Rewari following a boiler explosion at a spare parts manufacturing unit in the Dharuhera industrial area on Saturday evening, said police. No casualty was reported yet, officers added. Ambulances from Rewari civil hospital were also rushed to the spot. (HT)

The blast occurred at a manufacturing unit named Life Long Company in Dharuhera. After receiving the information, police and fire officials rushed to the site and started the rescue work.

Sub-inspector Pramod Kumar of Civil Lines police station in Rewari said, “As many as 40 workers were admitted to various hospitals in Rewari, Dharuhera, Gurugram and Delhi.” No casualty was reported and workers are stable now, he added.

Rewari civil surgeon Dr Surender Yadav said that at least 40 workers were injured in the explosion, of which 23 were admitted to Rewari civil hospital and others were sent to a private hospital in Dharuhera.

“One patient, who sustained serious injury was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. We have alerted other hospitals also. Two more patients will be shifted to PGIMS. The doctors have started the treatment at the civil hospital,” he added.

A doctor at the civil hospital said that some workers have sustained over 70% injuries.

A worker identified as Manish Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at Rewari civil hospital said that they were working around 7 pm and suddenly the explosion happened.

“Nearly 150 people were working when the incident occurred and the reasons behind the explosion are not known. At least 40 workers have sustained burn injuries,” he added.

However, the workers alleged that over 100 persons sustained injuries and still some workers were also trapped inside. On the other hand, the police denied the allegations.