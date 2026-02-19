₹400 crore allocated for high-end medical machines in GMC Baramulla, CHC Uri: Govt tells during assembly session

The J&K government will be purchasing ₹400 crore high end medical machines, including latest Cath lab and MRI for Government Medical College Baramulla, and two dialysis units for CHC Uri with the government informing that the order for cath labs have already been placed. The order for the cath labs were already placed, informed the government during the assembly session. (HT representative)

The information was shared following response was sought by Baramulla legislator, Javid Hassan Baig. He had asked the government regarding the status and purchase of medical equipment in J&K especially for the Baramulla GMC.

“Yes, there is an allocation of ₹400 crore for the FY 2025-26 on procurement of medical equipments for hospitals across J&K. The procurement plan for ₹373.11 crore stand already issued to the JKMSCL vide this departments letter no HME-Acct/49/2024-02 (CC-7441805), dated October 27, 2025,” the health and medical education department of J&K government informed in the assembly.

The government further said that the department is actively pursuing the procurement process of the machinery Items, including those committed by the chief minister. “The status of the procurement of the machinery involving an amount of ₹.345.97 crore in the procurement process is purely procedural.”

Funds have been earmarked for district Baramulla for procurement of machinery Items for the FY 2025-26. “Cath lab in GMC Baramulla, for which purchase order stands placed. AI based X-ray Machine for CHC Uri, for which tendering process has been initiated, financial bid to be opened soon. MRI 03 Tesla for GMC Baramulla, for which tendering process is almost complete. Rate responsibility yet to be ascertained by the expert committee,” the government informed the House.

The government also informed that two dialysis units for CHC Uri has been approved and purchase order stand placed.