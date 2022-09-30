40-lakh accident cover launched for Chandigarh MC employees

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday launched a ₹40-lakh accident and disability insurance cover for the municipal corporation employees.

The scheme, conceived in collaboration with Punjab and Sind Bank, will benefit around 10,500 employees in Groups A to D, including those hired on regular, contract, outsource and daily wage basis.

It was launched at a programme at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C, in the presence of local MP Kirron Kher, mayor Sarbjit Kaur, UT adviser Dharam Pal, home secretary Nitin Yadav, MC officials, councillors, and Punjab and Sind Bank MD and CEO (Punjab) Swarup Kumar Saha.

Addressing the gathering, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the scheme will cover all employees working in different wings of MC, including 925 door-to-door waste collectors, 543 daily wagers, 76 contractual workers, 5,272 outsourced staff and 1,100 employees of Lions Company that was looking after the sanitation work of Sectors 31 to 62.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said under the scheme, zero balance salary accounts of all employees had been opened at Punjab and Sind Bank.