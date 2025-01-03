41% rain deficit in Himachal post monsoon

Himachal Pradesh received 41% deficient rainfall in the post-monsoon season from October to December, the 41st lowest rainfall (49.1 mm) since 1901, according to data from the India Meteorological Department’s weather office in Shimla. According to the data, the state received rainfall of 49.1 mm against a normal of 82.9 mm. The highest rainfall for this period was recorded at 429.4 mm in 1955. Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur were the districts that recorded rain deficits. Solan saw a large rainfall deficit. (Aqil Khan/HT)

During this period, Bilaspur and Una districts received excess rainfall while Hamirpur received normal rainfall.

Excess rain in December

The state received excess precipitation of 27% in December, recording 48.2mm rainfall against a normal of 38.1 mm. While Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts received large excess rainfall, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur received excess rainfall. Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti received normal rainfall and Solan received deficient rainfall, according to the IMD data

Himachal has received 44th highest December rainfall since 1901. The highest December rainfall was recorded at 176 mm in 1929.

Rain deficit in Oct, Nov

In November, Himachal received large deficient precipitation (-99%).

IMD data said the state saw 0.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 19.7 mm. Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Una and Chamba received no rain in November.

Earlier, the state received large deficient precipitation (-97%) at 0.7 mm against a normal of 25.1 mm in October. Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba districts received no rainfall in October.

Light rain, snow likely today

The weather department predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the mid and high hills on January 3 and 4. Additionally, light rain and snowfall are likely at a few places on January 5 and 7, with a higher likelihood of precipitation at most places on January 6, the weather office said.

It said no large change in maximum temperatures was likely during the next two to three days and a dip of four to five degrees Celsius was likely over many parts of the state during subsequent two to three days. IMD said minimum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius overt the next two to three days and gradually fall by three to four degrees Celsius over subsequent days.

The weather was dry over the past 24 hours.