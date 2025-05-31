$41k seized at Amritsar airport, 1 detained

The Ludhiana regional unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar for attempting to smuggle 41,400 US dollars (approximately ₹35.40 lakh), concealed in his baggage. This is the second major seizure of foreign currency by the DRI at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar within a month. (HT File)

The passenger, who was travelling to Dubai via Air India Express Flight IX 191 on May 29, was caught carrying $41,400, hidden inside an additional bag placed in his luggage. The concealed currency exceeded the permissible Reserve Bank of India (RBI) limit and was unaccounted for, prompting the DRI to seize it under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the individual was engaged in the illegal smuggling of foreign currency for personal financial gain. Officials said that further probe was underway to unearth any broader network or involvement of others.

This is the second major seizure of foreign currency by the DRI within a month. On May 3, officials seized foreign currency worth ₹2.66 crore, arresting another individual from Amritsar airport in connection with the smuggling attempt.