43 lakh properties identified for tax in Haryana: Minister

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:36 PM IST

Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said that after a survey, out of the total 43 lakh properties, more than 23.50 lakh new properties were identified, out of which 1.98 lakh objections were registered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana urban local bodies minister Dr Kamal Gupta on Tuesday said that nearly 43 lakh properties have been identified for property tax in urban areas of the state, calling upon the public to pay the fee within this month under the government’s tax waiver scheme.

“The property owners or occupiers should take full advantage of the scheme by depositing all due property tax before December 31, 2022, under the house tax interest waiver scheme implemented by the government in urban areas. Under this scheme, complete interest is being waived on the outstanding house tax amount,” the minister said in a news conference, adding that about 33 lakh property IDs have been made.

Gupta said that after a survey, out of the total 43 lakh properties, more than 23.50 lakh new properties were identified, out of which 1.98 lakh objections were registered. He said 1 lakh objections had been resolved, 60,000 objections cancelled and 30,000 were pending.

He said that now officers below the rank of district municipal commissioner have been given the powers to remove these objections so that they can be resolved quickly.

The minister said the decision to mark parking areas at crowded places in the cities is showing positive results. He said that in 11 cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Panchkula, Sonepat, Manesar and Ambala, a target has been set to create marked places for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Gupta said that under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikaya Swamitva Yojna, 7,077 applications were received for giving ownership rights to tenants of houses and shops in urban areas residing there for more than 20 years. Out of these, ownership rights have been given to 1,761 and 1,304 applications have been cancelled and action is being taken on 4,012 applications.

The minister said during the survey, 2,237 illegal colonies have been identified. Of these, there are 1,399 colonies in the urban body area. He said that through the resident welfare associations, the government has called for applications to regularise these illegal colonies.

