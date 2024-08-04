 44 from district make it to state-level cycling trials - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 05, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Nearly 80 students from different government and private schools participated in district-level cycling trials organised at cycling velodrome, PAU, on Sunday. Out of them, 44 have been selected to try out in the state-level trials.

Players taking fitness tests a part of cycling trials conducted at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday, August 04, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)
Players taking fitness tests a part of cycling trials conducted at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday, August 04, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The players from under-12 and under-14 category were put through physical tests including 1,600 m race, 800 m race, standing broad jump and vertical jump.

Cycling coach and district incharge for Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Satwinder Singh Vicky said that the main objective of the talent hunt programme is to increase the participation of the children in the 2036 Olympic games. “32 boys and 12 girls from the district have been selected out of the 80 who appeared, to take part in the selection trials at the state level, which is yet to be scheduled,” he informed.

The programme is being conducted under the guidance of Cycling Confederation secretary general Onkar Singh and Cycling Federation of India secretary general Maninder Pal Singh.

