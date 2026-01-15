45-year-old man found bludgeoned to death in Panchkula

A 45-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death near Kundi village in Sector 20 on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigations revealed that a scuffle may have broken out late Tuesday night, leading to the murder. (Representational Image)

The victim, identified as Titu, a resident of Zirakpur and originally hailing from the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, was discovered by passers-by in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and found the victim with his face and head severely crushed. Police recovered several blood-stained stones from the site, which are believed to have been used as the murder weapons.

Inspector Sombir Dhaka, SHO of the Sector 20 police station, said a murder case had been registered. A forensic team and “scene of crime” experts visited the location to collect evidence, and the body was moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a scuffle may have broken out late Tuesday night, leading to the murder.

Although no formal arrests have been made, inspector Dhaka confirmed that a few suspects had been taken into custody for questioning to ascertain their involvement. To gather concrete evidence and reconstruct the events leading to the killing, police are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity and expect to make a breakthrough soon as the investigation progresses.