46-year-old truck cleaner found murdered in Zirakpur

Police have launched a murder probe after a 46-year-old truck cleaner was found murdered in Zirakpur on Thursday night. The body was discovered near Raj Medical Store, a short distance from Raju Sugarcane Depot, where the truck was parked overnight after arriving in Zirakpur. (iStock)

The deceased, Chamkaur Singh, hailed from Klara village in Patiala district’s Samana tehsil.

He had arrived in Zirakpur in a truck loaded with sugarcane, according to Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

The body was discovered near Raj Medical Store, a short distance from Raju Sugarcane Depot, where the truck was parked overnight. The body bore three injuries on the head and blood stains were found on the road.

The driver, identified as Rahul Kumar, told police that he had transported a sugarcane consignment from Pune, Maharashtra, to Zirakpur. Chamkaur had joined him as a helper in Samana.

Rahul stated that they arrived in Zirakpur around 10 pm on Thursday. After parking the truck and having dinner, they went to sleep in the truck’s cabin. He claimed that Chamkaur was missing when he woke up in the morning. After searching the nearby area, he found Chamkaur lying on the road, unconscious and covered with a bedsheet around 11 am. He immediately alerted the police.

A police team led by SHO Gagandeep Singh, along with forensic experts, reached the scene and cordoned off the area. The body was sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

SHO Gagandeep Singh stated, “The truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning based on suspicion, and interrogation is ongoing. We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We are also awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports.”

A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified assailant. The deceased is survived by his wife and a son.