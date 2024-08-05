48 Ludhiana government schools await funds for interactive panels

48 district government schools await funds for interactive panels Aiming to promote quality education, 48 government schools in the district were to receive funding under NABARD to install interactive panels. (HT Photo)

Aiming to promote quality education, 48 government schools in the district were to receive funding under NABARD to install interactive panels. A total of 1,886 schools in the state were to receive ₹84,022.53 per panel.

Though the schools already have projectors, interactive panels will help the schools that are facing staff crunch. Government High School, Harnampura head teacher Sarabjeet Singh, where one panel is to be installed, said, “Funds for construction of the classrooms were received by the schools three years back, so an extra room is already available where the panel will be installed.” He added that it will increase the interest of the students in their studies and will also help the staff members if a teacher for a particular subject is unavailable.

“With the help of Educare application and various others, the students will be able to view the recorded lectures and due to availability of pen and board, the teacher will be able to explain the topic in a problem-free manner,” he informed.

Government Senior Secondary School principal, Cemetery Road Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, where one panel has already been installed by a private company, said, “Interactive panels are very different from the projectors and will improve the quality of education, but due to it being hi-tech, the teachers will be trained by the department for its effective use.”

However, shedding light on the concerns related, a head teacher of a government primary school, requesting anonymity, said, “We do not have an internet connection and at present, the teachers have been paying out of their pockets to access internet for using projectors but usage of interactive panels will lead to more data consumption, and we do not even have amalgamated funds from which we could arrange the expenses of wi-fi.”

Commenting on the availability of funds, district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur assured that the funds will be credited to the schools within two days.

On the non-availability of internet, smart school project assistant coordinator Anil Matharoo said, “The schools were given additional classroom grants and whatever amount was left over from the grant is to be given to install the panelswhich are android televisions. The government is providing broadband connections in the schools, and soon each school will be covered.”