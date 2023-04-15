Ludhiana: 495 boxes of illegal alcohol recovered

The teams of anti-narcotics cell have seized 495 boxes of illegal liquor which were being smuggled from other states after intercepting a truck in Sahnewal, police said on Saturday.

Police said that they had received the information that illegal alcohol from other states is being smuggled to be sold at high rates in different cities. (HT File Photo for representation)

However, the two accused, including the truck driver and a car driver, who was leading the truck, fled the scene. They are yet to be arrested, police said, adding that the two vehicles have been impounded.

Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar said that police have recovered the registration certificates of the two vehicles and raids are being conducted on the addresses mentioned on them.

He said that the car belongs to an owner in Batala, while the truck is registered in Rajasthan. He said that the accused will be nominated after verification.

He said that a case under section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against an unidentified person at Sahnewal police station.

37-year-old held with 8 boxes of illegal booze

Teams of the anti-narcotics cell on Saturday nabbed a 37-year-old man and recovered eight boxes of unauthorised alcohol from his possession. The accused has been identified as Manga, a resident of Tajpur Road. He has been arrested near Ludhiana central jail.

Inspector Jasveer Singh said that a case under section 61-1-4 of the Excise Act has been registered at Division no 7 police station.

In a separate case, division no 4 police arrested one person for selling alcohol in an unauthorised manner and recovered eight boxes from his possession.

The accused identified as Gurjeet Singh of Chaunni Mohalla was arrested by police patrolling teams when he was waiting for his customers near Pipal Chowk.

Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said that a case under section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Division no 4 police station.