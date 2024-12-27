Menu Explore
49-year-old man dies in mishap near Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 27, 2024 09:30 AM IST

According to police, Subhash Chandra and his wife, Kamlesh Devi, were returning to their rented accommodation in Panchkula from Hisar after Christmas holidays. Around 8:15 pm, while crossing the highway near Sector 21, a motorcyclist, allegedly riding at high speed, hit their two-wheeler, causing Chandra to fall and hit his head on the road.

A 49-year-old deputy director of agriculture posted in Sector 21, Panchkula, lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding motorcycle on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway late on Wednesday.

Passersby rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him unfit for a statement. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Passersby rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him unfit for a statement. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (HT File)

According to police, Subhash Chandra and his wife, Kamlesh Devi, were returning to their rented accommodation in Panchkula from Hisar after Christmas holidays. Around 8:15 pm, while crossing the highway near Sector 21, a motorcyclist, allegedly riding at high speed, hit their two-wheeler, causing Chandra to fall and hit his head on the road.

Passersby rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him unfit for a statement. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The accused motorcyclist has been identified as Gaurav, and his vehicle has been located. Chandra’s brother, Dharampal, a Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) stationed in Sirsa, registered a complaint with the police, demanding legal action against the accused.

Panchkula police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 5 police station.

Investigation is underway, and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

