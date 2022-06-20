4-day cycling expedition to be flagged off from Shimla on June 23
A four-day mountain biking expedition will be held in Himachal Pradesh from June 23 to June 26. The expedition, which will flag off from The Ridge in Shimla, will culminate at Janjehli in Mandi.
Around 60 riders from across the country will participate in the expedition, which is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh tourism department in association with Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), to promote cycling and showcase the hill state’s beautiful terrain.
The first day when the cyclists will ride around Shimla, will be the prologue to the main race, which will start in Mashobra on June 24 and finish at Janjehli on June 26.
The race, which will cover 180km, will have three competitive stages. The riding route is least elevated at Tattapani (800m), while the elevation will be highest while passing through the base of Shikari Mata Temple (2,750m).
HASTPA president and founder Mohit Sood said, “The main purpose of the event is to promote cycling tourism in Himachal and also challenge the beautiful and mighty Himalayan climbs. This MTB championship will the first of its kind aimed at identifying best cycling routes in our state and also give an impetus to cycling in the country. Thus, making Himachal Pardesh one of the favourite destinations for mountain biking in the country.”
“The expedition is being organised under the Nayi Raahein, Nayi Manzilein program of the department which aims to take tourism and allied activities to the unexplored beautiful areas of our state,” said principal secretary, tourism and civil aviation, Devesh Kumar.
