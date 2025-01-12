4L ‘misappropriation’: Zila Parishad recommends action against ex-sarpanch

The Ludhiana Zila Parishad has recommended action a former sarpanch of Rohanon Khurd village and two MGNREGA officials in connection with the “misappropriation” of ₹4.16 lakh. It has also recommended recovery of the said amount from ex-sarpanch Nachhatar Kaur, MGNREGA technical assistant Gurpreet Singh and gram rozgar sewak Gurinder Singh. The issue came to light following an RTI filed in 2021. (HT File)

The issue had come to light after village nambardar Santokh Singh Benipal filed an RTI query in 2021. He alleged that the accused were behind getting funded a pond cleaning project through both panchayat as well as MGNREGA funds, leading to duplicate expenditure.

The department of rural development and panchayats had ordered a probe into the matter. As per a letter dated March 23, 2021, the deputy chief executive officer (DCEO) of the Ludhiana Zila Parishad had issued orders for an investigation. Subsequent inspections by officials, including an SDO from Samrala, revealed significant discrepancies in the project execution and records.

During questioning, Gurpreet Singh reportedly admitted to initiating the pond cleaning work without getting it de-watered and providing incorrect estimates. Additionally, crucial records, including quotations and photographic evidence, were missing, the inquiry report that came out recently mentioned, adding that Jaswant Singh, junior engineer in the Khanna panchayat office, confirmed that no work under MGNREGA was conducted in his presence.

The DCEO’s report concluded that Nachhatar Kaur, Gurpreet Singh and Gurinder Singh “misappropriated” government funds. It recommended to the district administration to take strict disciplinary action against the accused and recover the misappropriated ₹4.16 lakh.

Santokh Singh Benipal, nambardar of Rohanon Khurd village, expressed disappointment over the “misuse” of public funds. “The accused exploited the MGNREGA scheme and panchayat funds for personal gains, leaving no evidence of legitimate work. Stern action must be taken to set an example,” he said while urging the state government to initiate immediate legal proceedings against the accused, ensuring accountability for the financial irregularities.