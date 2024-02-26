4th Khelo India Winter Games conclude in Kashmir

The fourth Khelo India Winter Games concluded in Kashmir on Sunday with Valley’s Shahid Ahmad Chachi bagging the sole gold medal for Jammu and Kashmir. Army topped the medals tally with 10 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals, followed by Karnataka (9 gold and 2 silver) and Maharashtra (7 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze). Army topped the medals tally with 10 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals, followed by Karnataka (9 gold and 2 silver) and Maharashtra (7 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze). (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The Kashmir leg of the games had started on Wednesday at the ski resort town of Gulmarg. The dry winter had resulted in the first chapter of games’ fourth edition featuring ice hockey and ice-skating to be held in Leh in the first week of February.

Around 800 athletes and officials from 20 states and Union Territories participated in the events, including snowboarding, alpine skiing, nordic skiing and snow mountaineering.

Sports council secretary Nuzhat Gull distributed trophies and medals to the winners during the closing ceremony. “We conducted these games in a professional manner. There was simultaneous recording of games as well,” she said. J&K participants like Shahid Ahmad Chachi and Shazia Hassan shone in the games.

Chachi, a resident of Tangmarg, won the hearts of fans and sport lovers with a phenomenal performance in vertical ski mountaineering at Kangdoori when he mounted the height in 35 minutes 29 seconds, bagging the title by defeating Mayank Dimri with a marginal duration of 41 seconds.

The gold medal was his 3rd medal during the games after he grabbed silver in sprint and bronze in men’s relay of skiing mountaineering with a group of other three colleagues, Mehraj ud Din Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad and Sheikh Mohsin.